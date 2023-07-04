The sponsor Segafredo, as is well known, dropped the name in June: now what used to be Trek-Segafredo is called Lidl-Trek, and with Elisa Longo Borghini in the Women’s Tour on Monday it achieved its first victory under the new name. But it can already be said that the team of the Lombard team manager Luca Guercilena (the only Italian in this position on the World Tour) will retain an Italian soul even in the roster of riders. Lidl-Trek is very active on the market, also thanks to an important increase in the budget thanks to the arrival of the German sponsor who acts as the first name. And the Gazzetta can anticipate that in addition to the arrival of Jonathan Milan, the best sprinter of the last Giro d’Italia (one stage won, 4 second places, cyclamen jersey), the definitions of two other important shots are in the pipeline: it is by Simone Consonni, now at Cofidis, and Andrea Bagioli, now at Soudal-Quick Step. Consonni could also be an important man in terms of sprints for Milan: both are two champions of the track, Olympians (2021) and world champions (2021) with the quartet. And Bagioli, born in 1999, remains one of the most interesting Italian talents: Lidl-Trek is waiting for both.