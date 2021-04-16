ofValentin Betz shut down

Being the neighbor of a supermarket is not easy – especially when customers dispose of garbage on their own property. A Lidl resident has now burst the collar.

Herdorf / Neckarsulm – neighborhood is not always uncomplicated, it starts in the residential area. In Herdorf in Rhineland-Palatinate, however, a resident’s neighbor is a Lidl branch. But the problem with that isn’t the noise. Rather, customers’ purchases often don’t make it to the car, but end up in the form of rubbish in the man’s garden. Because that didn’t stop despite multiple complaints, the man’s collar broke. As BW24 * reports, The Lidl resident placed 10 bags of rubbish in front of the discounter entrance.

