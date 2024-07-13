Lidl recalls cheese due to risk of bacteria. Here’s what it is

The Ministry of Health has reported the precautionary recall of a batch of Monte Veronese Dop cheese under brand Let’s Italianizesold by Lidl. This was revealed by the Food Fact.

The reason for the recall was attributed to the possible microbiological contamination by Listeria monocytogenesThe cheese in question is available in 250 gram packages in a protective atmosphere, with lot number 55Q24 and minimum durability date (TMC) set at 09/22/2024.

The cheese was produced by the company Venetian Dairies Spa For Lidl Italyin the factory located in via Bassanese 2, in Vedelago, in the province of Treviso, with identification mark IT 05 104 CE.

As a precaution, it has been recommended not to consume cheese Monte Veronese DOP with the batch number and minimum shelf life indicated. Consumers who have purchased the product may return it to the point of purchase for a refund.