Lidl is currently distributing a nasty rap video of an employee. In this, the competition of the discounter is dissed with cheeky lines.

Tillmann is just 19. But for Lidl he’s already a superstar. Because: The former trainee has evidently become an incredibly interesting one Employee developed. And not only on site in the Discount stores. With a Rap video about the Lidl Plus app the young man has just landed an advertising hit. And that’s precisely because he Competitors as Edeka, Aldi or Rewe offended with nasty lines, like echo24.de* reported.

Lidl: Employees insulting Aldi, Edeka and Co. in a nasty rap video – and they are celebrated for it

“I am Aldi others don’t care ”,“ the quality of the others is really none penny worth ”or“ in contrast to others is really the one with us Good“- with these and other puns Lidl employees Tillmann actually has no good hair on that competitor of Discounters.

In a nasty rap video, a Lidl employee insults the discounter’s competition. © Lidl

Also Edeka, Rewe and net get their fat off, for example. And yet the deputy branch manager still raps cheekily “I’m still too polite”.

Lidl Discount stores Headquarters Neckarsulm Employee around 88,000 in Germany

A clap for the fellow campaigners of Lidlthat are usually only found in Price fight* deliver such a direct duel. But that Discount stores from the Black group* The successful advertising coup is happy about the Controversial app Lidl-Plus*.

“Lidl is proud of its talents and promotes them individually – sometimes in an unusual way,” says a press release on the nasty Rap video of the 19 year old.

And also Lidl can get a swipe at Aldi, Edeka and Co. do not resist completely. “Tillmann really delivered. All the others have to imitate that first. ”For one’s own employees, given the unusual advertisingwho incidentally the competitor disst, a lot of praise.

Lidl: Employees get a lot of praise for rap video – advertising for Lidl Plus app

“Thank you Tillmann for your creativity. We are proud, Employee how to have you in our company, ”it says at the end of the video that Lidl distributed via its social media channels.

The nasty thing happens there too Rap video of Lidl employees Tillmann already looks really good. “Definitely better than Aldi another rapper, ”writes a customer on Facebook. “Best Marketing Department” is another comment. Only a few use the opportunity to criticize the Lidl Plus app * advertised in the video. “Your App was a hit at the beginning, unfortunately nothing has been free for a few weeks, ”complains a customer.

Not just Lidl: music videos from supermarkets are always advertising hits

Music videos are for Supermarkets By the way, basically nothing new. Edeka only recently had a shit storm* for another advertising harvested, but many will still remember the “Supergeil” video that caused a sensation at the time. And also Kaufland after the disaster with pop singer Michael Wendler currently scores again with one funny music video *that has catchy tune potential. There was already here at Christmas musical advertising*. And also the employees can dance* of the sister company of Lidl.

But as nasty as Lidl employees Nobody has Tillmann yet advertising in a nutshell. It can be seen how that competitor on the rap of the 19-year-old reacts. *echo24.de is part of the Ippen Digital network.

