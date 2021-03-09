The tests, already sold by Lidl and Aldi for less than 10 euros and for home use, have a reliability of 80% Coronavirus antigen test. / EFE

Lidl and Aldi are the two supermarkets that have put on sale a Quick test to detect the coronavirus. A low-priced version that is already selling out. Specifically it concerns the test Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Card, Lyher Covid-19 Antigen Schnelltest and CLINITEST Rapid Covid-19 Self-Test, which are produced from China in the case of the first two while the last one comes from the United States.

Its effectiveness is praised by its own German Health Minister Jens Spahn. The German president announced on the ZDF chain that these rapid tests “They will be a fundamental piece in the fight against the pandemic”. The tests for a domestic use show a 80% reliability in just 20 minutes. In this case, it should be applied in the shallower areas of the nostrils so it will not require the presence of any healthcare professional.

In addition, its cost is not high since can be found for 5 euros and it does not amount to 10 euros. However, in Spain it is not yet available since only marketed in Germany. Although this product that can help fight Covid-19 is expected to reach establishments in the rest of Europe.

These tests have required the authorization of the Federal Institute of Medicines and Health Products after undergoing a rigorous control. The three options that can be purchased were the only ones that passed this control where more than 50 different models were checked.