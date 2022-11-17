Home page World

Of: Anna Maureen Bremer

Split

Meat scandal at Lidl: It was not until October that film footage showed the horrific suffering of chickens in a fattening farm in Emsland that produces meat for the food discounter. © Albert Schweitzer Foundation/Equalia

Lidl is again under criticism. Video recordings show shocking conditions in a supplier company from Spain.

Yes, quality often costs a little more money – and although only recently some Food has become even more expensive are, many consumers do not want their groceries to be cheap at any price. The food giant Lidl, where customers can often shop cheaply, is currently making headlines again because of frightening video recordings from a supplier in Spain. First in October there had been recordings from a chicken farmwho had shown shocking attitudes. echo24.de reports on the statement of Mega company based in Bad Wimpfen.

Cruelty to animals in a chicken coop? Lidl made serious allegations

“The animal protection organization Albert Schweitzer Foundation published additional footage on Tuesday,” says one SWR-Report. “The pictures are in the hen house of the Spanish Lidlsupplier Sada was hidden and leaked to the Spanish animal rights organization Equalia.” The scenes: frightening. It should be possible to see how employees of the company deal brutally with the animals, even kicking them.

Lidl has already been asked several times by various animal protection organizations to raise its animal welfare standards. More than 140,000 signatories to a petition are also calling for improvement. From Lidl it says echo24.de– Enquiry: “We also expressly see the need for a transformation of livestock farming and will therefore continue to work intensively on making our range more animal-friendly in cooperation with our partners and suppliers along the entire supply chain and with a view to national customer needs”.

Video recordings from the chicken coop: Lidl has to react to sharp criticism

A note on the current allegations of animal cruelty: According to the discount giant, Lidl in Germany is not supplied with fresh poultry by the Spanish supplier mentioned. “Lidl in Spain has already contacted the supplier to verify the allegations. Lidl speaks out unequivocally against animal welfare violations and strongly condemns the abuses shown in the video,” the company said.

At Lidl, the editors asked how the company felt when employees kicked the animals and what the consequences were. The question remained unanswered. The statement only says: “We continue to stand by our supplier in Germany, who supplies many other market participants in addition to us in contact and have conversationshow we can improve animal welfare overall. The supplier will closely monitor the affected fattening farm in the coming weeks watch and to accompany.” More specific details are not given.

Lidl does not comment on the question of how willing customers are to spend more money on better forms of husbandry. However, one sees “expressly the need to transform livestock farming” and will therefore continue to work intensively on making the range more animal-friendly in cooperation with partners and suppliers along the entire supply chain and with a view to national customer needs. In the long term, Lidl plans to switch fresh poultry completely to levels 3 and 4.