If you buy prawn crackers at the Lidl supermarket, you will see a man with a long mustache and a rice hat on the packaging. That is racist, thinks Asian Raisins, an interest group that wants to make people aware of discrimination against Asians. The organization sent an email to the supermarket at the end of last year, with the result that Lidl is now adjusting the illustrations.

According to a spokesperson for Asian Raisins, several complaints were received about the prawn crackers packaging and that was the reason to take action. The image shows a bullet hat and a long mustache, which many East and Southeast Asian Dutch people would rather not be associated with.

The bullet hat is a traditional piece of clothing worn only by workers in the fields. A man with a mustache represents a fictional character, which was created about 100 years ago to symbolize the expansion of Asia. Asian men with mustaches are also often evil characters in movies. An image that is no longer of this time. See also Eight effective anti-omicron drugs listed

The spokesperson for Asian Raisins acknowledges that it is normal packaging for many Dutch people. ,,I can well imagine that people with a non-Asian background do not understand this. If you’re not associated with it, you can’t understand it,” he says. “However, it is the small details that can lead to racism and discrimination.” The interest organization makes every effort to create a better and more modern image of the Asian Dutch. “We’re still not there yet, but this is a step in the right direction.”

New packaging

The organization contacted the supermarket last year. Lidl immediately said that they found it annoying that the packaging was not to the liking and that it was experienced as a stereotypical image. “Although we have been selling prawn crackers in this packaging for a long time, we were not aware of the possible hurtful impact,” Lidl said in a written response. ‘We took it for granted that a solution had to be found for this, so we decided to adapt our prawn crackers packaging.’ See also We think warmly: Which heating system is the right one for the old building?



Quote

We hope that other companies will also start thinking about their packaging Wesly, Asian Raisins

Some old packaging can still be found in the store. You can also still find the product with the old illustration on the website. According to the supermarket, this is due to the lead time, which will take several months. There are now new prawn crackers on the shelves, with the same layout, but without the man with the mustache.

Asian Raisins is “very happy” with the supermarket’s decision and is calling on other companies to follow suit. “We hope that they will also think about their packaging,” the spokesperson concluded.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: