Elisabeth Koep is leaving Lidl – the discounter now needs a successor for the department head for CSR and sustainability. © Black Group

Departure at the top of the Lidl group. Elisabeth Koep, Head of CSR and Sustainability, is leaving the company for personal reasons. Now it’s about the successor.

Lidl needs a new boss in the field of CSR and sustainability. As the food newspaper (Article behind the payment barrier) reported, Elisabeth Koep left Lidl Germany on October 31. The 43-year-old has been Head of CSR and Sustainability for the past three and a half years.

What does CSR mean? The abbreviation CSR stands for "Corporate Social Responsibility". CSR managers ensure that the company assumes social responsibility in terms of a sustainable economy. In an interview with marketing.life explained Elisabeth Koep a year ago: "Our CSR team drives various projects with many different partners: Our focus is on the fulfillment of our sustainability vision and goals. And as the head of the division, it is my responsibility that we actually achieve everything we set out to do in the end."

The sustainability strategy at Lidl was advanced under the direction of Elisabeth Koep. Among other things, the “Rettertüte” in the Lidl branches introduced in the fight against food waste. echo24.de reported, how much can actually be saved with the rescue bag.

Sustainability boss Elisabeth Koep leaves Lidl – “at her own request”

As the discounter explained to the Lebensmittel Zeitung (LZ), Elisabeth Koep “went at her own request”. For personal reasons, the manager is moving back to her adopted country of Ireland, where she worked for Lidl between 2006 and 2011. It is not yet known whether Elisabeth Koep will work again at Lidl Ireland in the future.

Lidl headquarters Neckarsulm/Bad Wimpfen founder Dieter Schwarz founding 1930 Sales volume 100.8 billion euros (as of May 2022)

According to the LZ, Claudius Güther will be taking over the CSR and sustainability division management on an interim basis. The position is to be filled, according to LZ information, a young manager from Great Britain is probably being discussed as a successor.