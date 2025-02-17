Among all the supermarkets that we can find, Lidl, stands out for offering products that its competitors do not. And we are not talking about food, but of other elements and devices that only the German giant offers its customers.

On this occasion it is a plug, but far from being a simple plug, it is a modernized version designed to solve an increasingly recurring problem. And because smartphones has become almost one more extension, which has battery is more important than anything else.

This has led to the fact that if we have to choose between a lamp or the mobile charger to put it in a plug, the second has a clear preference, and the same goes for virtually any other device. But Lidl is offering an innovative solution that undoubtedly It will modernize your home and stand out for its very competitive price of 9.99 euros.

It’s about A plug with USBwhich allows Simultaneously load 2 devices with USB shot and use the plug for another device. This has a total USB output current of 2.8 A and comes with a pack that includes us connection terminals and anchors.

The installation is very simple, since we just have to unravel the previous plug and place this, and it will already be ready for CArgar the mobile, the smart watch, the tablet, or any other device that requires the load by USB while we have another connected device.