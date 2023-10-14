Saturday, October 14, 2023, 09:37



The La Montaña Mágica bookstore in Cartagena will periodically hold conferences on studies, essays and publications that address gender discourses and practices, LGTBIQ+, feminism and sociocultural diversity. All this under the motto ‘The readings of the body’. This Saturday, at 12:30 p.m., it is the turn of Lidia García, researcher and disseminator on copla, feminism and sexual dissidence on social networks. The conference, titled ‘The transgressive and feminist soundtrack of our lives’, will guide us through a world that still has its echo in our grandmothers and mothers. For songs that told stories that went beyond the norms of each era.

“My perspective is related to gender and sexual dissidence, but my field of research is the copla itself,” he recalls. Her interest in the copla arose when she was little; Her mother listened to copla at home, “and she has always been very present in my life.”

The meeting at La Montaña Mágica “at vermouth time” will be “light, enjoyable and fun”, and will talk about how this musical genre related to such a specific moment in the history of Spain served to link a whole sensibility, experiences, especially related to the feminine sphere, which many times would not be represented in other cultural products. “The copla is absolutely protagonist and linked to sexual dissidence, which is also closely related to this genre since its origins,” says García, who will analyze the repertoire of Concha Piquer, Miguel de Molina, Juanita Reina… His thesis in the UMU dealt with the fit of the world of copla with LGTBI culture, and is the author of the informative book ‘Ay campaneras! Songs to move forward’ (Editions B). Her podcast is called ‘Ay, bells’.