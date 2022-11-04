Photograph of Lidia Gabriela spread on social networks by Diego Maldonado, her brother. RR H.H.

The body of Lidia Gabriela, 23, was left lying on the asphalt at half past five in the afternoon of November 1. The young woman had thrown herself from a moving taxi in Mexico City out of panic that she was being kidnapped, according to her brother Diego Maldonado. The victim came to ask for help through the window, at the height of the Constitución metro, because the driver did not want to stop the vehicle. “Many people heard her asking for help but unfortunately no one could do anything,” Maldonado wrote in a Facebook post. The young woman’s family has spread the case to try to find the driver who was taking her.

At 5:00 p.m. on Monday, according to the data that Diego Maldonado was able to gather about his sister’s last minutes, Lidia Gabriela took a taxi, a white and pink Nissan Versa with black wheels, in the Las Peñas neighborhood of Iztapalapa, at the south of the capital. She advanced about three kilometers. In an Oxxo store, on the Ermita Iztapalapa road, she tried to ask for help. She also wrote to her boyfriend: the driver had gone the other way she had requested and was overcharging her. That was the last message from her. She arrived at the Constitución metro about 20 minutes later, the driver did not want to get her off and instead of stopping she started very hard and went into the high-speed lane, the last one on the left on the highway. 100 meters from the station, she threw herself onto the road: “Hiting her head on the pavement and dying almost instantly.”

Maldonado denounces that the driver did not stop and continued by. The Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office reported this Thursday afternoon that he has launched an investigation into what happened: “It is inferred that he probably threw himself while moving. The Public Ministry is investigating with the femicide protocol.”

The young woman’s panic is not strange in a country where every day 10 women are murdered and seven are disappeared. Only that same day, a couple of hours earlier, some cyclists had found the lifeless body of another 22-year-old woman, Ariadna Fernanda. She had also taken a taxi on Sunday night in the Condesa neighborhood, one of the most central and safest in the capital, but she was found dead and beaten the next day in Tepoztlán, already in the State of Morelos. The Prosecutors of the two States have begun to collaborate to clarify the murder of the young woman.

“That a woman cannot take a taxi without risking her life is the problem,” wrote José Luis Guzmán, a friend of Ariadna. The young man has compared her case with that of Debanhi Escobar, who has become a symbol in the country. On April 9, Debanhi, 18, went to a party with her friends in the municipality of Escobedo, in Nuevo León. After a fight between them, the young woman was left alone. Her escorts sent a driver, who worked for Didi’s app, to pick her up. At four in the morning, and after an argument between the young woman and her driver, he ended up leaving her alone on the highway from Monterrey to Nuevo Laredo. There she took a picture of him and left. That was the last clue to her whereabouts. Debanhi was found dead a few meters away 13 days later. To this day, there are still no arrests for her death.

