





Cruzeiro was left against Tombense on Saturday night (6) with a 2-0 victory at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, at the end of the 22nd round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship. The goals came in the second half, with forwards Bruno Rodrigues and Daniel Júnior.

Raposa remains in the lead, now with 49 points, and is getting closer and closer to securing early classification for the Brasileirão Serie A. The countryman Tombense fell to sixth position, with 32 points.

49′ | 2Q | OUR VICTORY, BLUE NATION! Big win at Mineirão. Bruno Rodrigues and Daniel Jr. scored our goals. ⚽️#CRUXTOM | 2×0#UmGiganteUncontested pic.twitter.com/cEh0rfZpqK — Cruise (@Cruzeiro) August 6, 2022

Opportunities were not lacking for the hosts to open the scoring in the first half. The pressure was total. At eight minutes, Chay wasted a free kick, kicking it wide. Ten minutes later, he had another good chance: he received the pass in the middle of the area and kicked hard over the goal. Next, it was the turn of the right side Zé Ivaldo to send a poisonous ball, but the goalkeeper Felipe Garcia saved the goal of Tombense. Before the end of the first stage, midfielder Neto Moura almost scored the first for Raposa, but the ball went out.

On the return of the break, Fox finally opened the scoring after three minutes. Scoring on the opponent’s ball out, Daniel Júnior gave a first-rate pass for newly-hired Bruno Rodrigues to open the scoring at Mineirão. Then, at 23, Bidu shot from the left and crossed in the measure for Daniel Júnior to send him to the back of the net and seal Cruzeiro’s 2-0 victory.

⚪️ + 3 PTS IN THE BAGGAGE! Great victory, away from home, to confirm the fifth position in the championship! It is the strength of the group’s union. Let’s go up, Shark!!! pic.twitter.com/kYUJbvF0QD — Londrina EC (@LondrinaEC) August 7, 2022

London approaches the G4

The night was also good for Londrina, who won away from each other, by 1 to 0, against Novorizontino, and rose to fifth position in the table. The goal of the match came in the second half, with forward Douglas Coutinho. The triumph left Londrina six points away from reaching Vasco, in fourth place. Novorizontino is in 11th place, with 27 points.

Bahia wins CSA and assumes vice-leadership

At the end of the afternoon, Esquadrão de Aço defeated CSA 1-0 in Salvador and took the vice-leadership of Serie B. A special night for forward Igor Torres, who secured the victory in the 38th minute of the first half, in his first participation as a starter, to the delight of the Bahia fans who filled the Fonte Nova Arena. The stadium had a record attendance: 44,885 people. With the triumph, Bahia has 40 points, and is nine to reach the leader Cruzeiro. CSA follows in the Z4, with 20 points.







