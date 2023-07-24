President of the Chamber of Deputies to talk about economic and social development in Brazil

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), participates in this 2nd fair (24.jul.2023) in a debate with entrepreneurs from the Lide Brazil Investment Forum, at the Hotel Palacio Tangarain São Paulo, on the economic and social development of Brazil.

Under the theme “Vision and perspectives for Brazil”, the event was scheduled for July 10, but was postponed for two weeks due to changes in the congressman’s agenda. The lunch-debate is held monthly and brings together public and private managers.

watch livefrom 13:25:

Lide was founded in 2003 by former governor of São Paulo João Doria. Today, it is chaired by his son João Doria Neto. The chairman is former Minister Luiz Fernando Furlan. He was Minister of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade in the 1st and 2nd government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).