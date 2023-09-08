admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/08/2023 – 15:22

In the plan of external relations, Brazil seems to have advanced a few spaces, this time not because of any official government mission, in the circuit that President Lula has adopted as a diligent routine since he took office for the third term. The goal of the new trench conquered on that outside board was marked by a business delegation with around 135 big shots from the production who, alongside authorities, set out to negotiate financial agreements with some of the largest multilateral organizations operating from Washington, the US capital. The president of the IDB, the Brazilian Ilan Goldfajn, who took over the organization less than a year ago, was the main host among the development banks.

But not just him. directors of world Bankof IFCof own central bank Brazilian, Roberto Campos Netowere there together and discussed monetary issues (interest rates, inflation, fiscal framework) to the release of funds for development projects.

In focus: initiatives in the areas of infrastructure, social and environmentalfollowing criteria that harmonize the binomial preservation and growth.

The caravan was organized by Business Leaders Group-LIDE and featured in the cast with no less than 12 governors, six mayorsin addition to senators and deputieswhich gave the meeting a highly representative public/private character.

The largest concentration per square meter of international borrowers ever seen in a block at once. In fact, the originality in several aspects marked the understandings: never, in other times, have so many state governors been together in Washington moved by the same objective and also in no other occasion did the main credit organizations that invest in the Latin American region place their representatives together in a hall for such a discussion.

Himself Goldfajn tried to point out that, despite Brazil is the main client of the IDB and with a history closely linked to the entity — created decades ago precisely by inspiration of the legendary Brazilian president Juscelino Kubitscheck, who has a bust in his honor right at the entrance of the headquarters building —, a delegation of this scale has never passed through there for an agenda so proactive.

“You guys are awesome, professionals in everything”praised Goldfajn to the former governor of São Paulo, Joao Doriawho commanded the convoy.

Sad record marked by many present: in the last six years, in practice, Brazil did not even show up in a caravan there to fine-tune interests. Quite a shortcoming that certainly contributed to the image aired (with pride by some aggregates of the past management) of a global pariah.

Not now. In successive presentations, the bustle of dozens of governors, mayors and entrepreneurs was heard and had practical results. Parallel meetings with technical teams took place all the time and several partnerships were unlocked.

Supreme irony, the Brazilian fleet sat down for adjustments in one of the rooms of the anthological Hotel Willard, the same place that more than 100 years ago, in 1861, served as the stage for a “peace convention” between American governors who sought to avoid the Civil War there. .

At the time it did not work out, nor did they reach an agreement. An outcome that was absolutely different from what happened to the Brazilians this time around.

It is worth mentioning: the expression lobby, which serves to designate sectoral articulations with politicians in order to approve demands of their interest, arose precisely at Willard due to a centuries-old habit of American congressmen and partners of meeting for a cup of coffee in the sumptuous lobby of the hotel, full of ornate walls, luminous sconces and rugs of the finest finish.

Nothing is more natural and appropriate, therefore, than Brazil’s choice to hold its rentrée in style in precisely that environment. Attendees watched a whole day of expository panels on the potential of multilateral investments, factors for sustainable development, access to funds and various other topics, while during breaks and backstage they agreed on initiatives and built relationships.

O IFC Vice President for Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe, Alfonso Garcia Morasaid that the fundamental benchmark for the disbursements of the institution, which meets the demands of the private sector, is the multiplier effect that the resources can generate in each country.

“Our methodology adopts the criterion of impact on the market as the main parameter”pointed.

Johannes Zuttdirector of world Bankwarned of the approval of legal frameworks, including tax reform and the fiscal framework, as a basis for placing Brazil at the forefront and giving preference to organizations of the size of Bird.

The Brazilian Goldfajnof BIDpraised priorities to consider in the contributions:

* fight against poverty and social inequality,

* consolidation of basic sanitation, Education and Health,

* in addition to expanding the physical and digital infrastructure.

A detail worth highlighting at the meeting was the extreme good mood that emanated from the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Camposafter verifying the encouraging numbers that had just been released on the GDP growth. Brazil, certainly there, was on the rise in several respects.