The strong Sanremo player now playing in Mexico makes an act of love for his country: “It will be like closing an ideal circle, I will play in front of relatives and friends. I will come to Parma with all my family”

Great news for Italian baseball: Alex Liddi returns to play in Italy. He chose Parma. The all-rounder (played outfield, infield, designated) made his major league debut on September 7, 2011 with Seattle. Overall, he played 61 games in the MLB, with Seattle hitting 6 home runs (also against the NY Yankees), 16pbc and an average of 208. "We were at word with Liddi in recent years too but the deal never materialized – explains Massimo Fochi, general manager of Parma -. Over the course of this winter, however, we have seen the possibility of reaching an agreement. His desire to play in the Italian championship is decisive because he is perfectly married to our desire to have him here. He is currently involved in the Mexican championship and there are no precise dates for his arrival in Italy: he will reach our city as soon as his commitment with the Aguilas of Veracruz ends".

Second phase — The regular season of the Mexican league will end on August 4th while the quarter-finals (introduced this year) of the Italian championship will start on the 16th of the same month. It is therefore possible that Liddi could also be available in the first decisive matches of the Italian season. Difficult to summarize the main stages of the career of the player born in Sanremo on August 14, 1988. In 2006 he signed his first contract with the Seattle Mariners franchise with whom he made an exceptional growth path reaching the Triple A level with the formation of Tacoma and participating in three editions (2009-10-11) of the Futures Game Selection. In 2011 he made his major league debut with the Mariners, the first athlete born in Italy to succeed in the feat. He played three seasons in the Major League (2011-12-13). In subsequent seasons, he played at the Triple A level with the Baltimore, Chicago White Sox, Dodgers and Kansas City franchises and in the Mexican professional league with the Tigres de Quintana, Toros de Tijuana and Leones de Yucatan. For him an experience also in the Chinese Professional Baseball League with the Chinatrust Brothers and three participations in the World Baseball Classic with the blue uniform. On February 24, he signed a new professional contract with the Veracruz Eagles of the Mexican League.

Situation — The Ligurian slugger says: “The right situation has arisen, I’d like to gain experience in the Italian championship as well. I’ve never played in Serie A, at most I arrived in Serie A-2 with Sanremo before leaving for the United States. For me it will be like closing an ideal circle, I like the idea of ​​playing in front of Italian relatives and friends. I will come to Parma with all my family, my youngest daughter – four years old – she has never been to Italy. Why Parma? It is a reality that I have always admired. When I started following baseball in the 90s, the two most representative cities were Parma and Nettuno, I grew up seeing them as the most important realities of Italian baseball. As a story, Parma represents baseball in Italy”.

April 18, 2023 (change April 18, 2023 | 20:28)

