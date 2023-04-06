Lida (69) from Borne is deeply touched when she wins a check for 5000 euros in Postcode Loterij Miljoenenjacht. Viewers sympathize from the couch, and see how she hugs her son. A few days after the broadcast, Lida tells us what lies behind all those emotions. “I don’t want to grieve alone. That’s not how I’m wired.”
Aileen Slot
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Lida #wins #euros #Miljoenenjacht #day #daughters #death #loss #remains
Leave a Reply