Licorice pizza: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 3

This evening, 6 January 2024, the film Licorice pizza, a 2021 film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, will be broadcast on Rai 3 for the first time at 9.20 pm, on Epiphany Day. Let's see the plot and the cast together.

Plot

The film, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, is set in the San Fernando Valley of the 1970s and tells the story of a young high school student, fifteen-year-old Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman), with a career as an actor since childhood. On the day the yearbook photo is taken at school, Gary meets Alana Kane (Alana Haim), a girl several years older than him, who he is greatly impressed by. The two start dating and spending a lot of time together, becoming more and more friends, so much so that they end up starting a waterbed company, managed by Gary, but with Alana as an employee. We are in 1973 and these two young people live various adventures, running from one part of the city to the other, growing up day after day and falling in love, but there are certainly also some arguments.

Licorice pizza: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot, but who is the cast? The protagonists are Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, Tom Waits, Benny Safdie, Emma Dumont, Maya Rudolph, John C. Reilly, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Joseph Cross, Skyler Gisondo. Let's see together the actors and the characters they play.

Alana Haim: Alana Kane

Cooper Hoffman: Gary Valentine

Sean Penn: Jack Holden

Tom Waits: Rex Blau

Bradley Cooper: Jon Peters

Benny SafdieJoel Wachs

Maya Rudolph: Gale

Skyler Gisondo: Lance

Mary Elizabeth EllisAnita

John Michael Higgins: Jerry Frick

Joseph Cross: Matthew

John C. Reilly: Fred Gwynne

Emma Dumont: Brenda

Christine Ebersole: Lucy Doolittle

Harriet Sansom Harris: Mary Grady

Streaming and TV