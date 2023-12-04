Monday, December 4, 2023, 11:59 p.m.



Cuarentaytrés, the new gastronomic space in the port of Cartagena, opens its doors today after eleven months of work. The promoter company, the Zamora Company from Cartagena, producer of the famous Licor 43 and owner of a dozen leading wine and liquor companies, is thus launching a project in which it has invested more than 1.5 million euros to equip the maritime façade. from the city of another top-notch restaurant, as well as a store to sell all their products.

Cuarentaytrés opens to the public with the aim of serving the first reservations during the Constitution and Immaculate Bridge, as well as pre-Christmas meals and celebrations that have been closed for weeks, according to sources linked to the project.

The new establishment offers a main restaurant with different and exclusive environments, directed by two Michelin star chef Pablo González-Conejero and with a maximum capacity for 180 guests. Also the 43 Shop store, with Licor 43 as the most emblematic product of the San Antón house and aimed mainly at the thousands of tourists who pass through the Alfonso XII Pier weekly. It also has large capacity spaces for holding events distributed in a basement, ground floor, mezzanine and first floor. Its capacity is around 450 guests.

The ground floor of the establishment will also have a wine cellar equipped with a room for tastings and holding small-format events.

Wants to be a reference



The idea of ​​its promoters is to make it a benchmark for leisure and gastronomy, with activities throughout the year to promote Cartagena as a tourist destination and contribute to the revitalization of its port area.

The launch of Cuarentaytrés also has important repercussions on employment. The establishment opens with a staff of approximately sixty workers, although there will be more occasional hires for large events and celebrations.