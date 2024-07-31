The Liconsa milk has been a pillar in the Mexican market since the Government began the Social Milk Supply Program in 1944, facilitating access to dairy products at affordable prices for more than five million people. However, its popularity has not been free of criticism and myths, including claims about its quality and safety.

The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) has conducted evaluations to determine the quality of Liconsa milk. According to the latest studies, this product meets all Mexican quality and safety standards. Contrary to rumors, the Liconsa milk It is not “reduced” or even “radioactive”, as some have unfoundedly claimed.

In recent studies conducted by Profecoit has been confirmed that pasteurized whole milk Liconsa It does not present defects such as ‘tache’, unlike other products that use vegetable fat or do not meet the promised net content standards.

In addition, every 250 ml of Liconsa milk They provide 7.60 grams of protein, 11.34 grams of carbohydrates and 8.43 grams of fat, making it a nutritious option for Mexican families.

Refering to Liconsa milk Strawberry-flavored powder, previous studies conducted by Profeco have revealed its high content of essential micronutrients such as vitamins A, C, D, B2, B12, folic acid, calcium, sodium, iron and zinc.

Profeco reaffirms that the Liconsa milk It is a safe and healthy option for Mexican consumers, offering a balance between nutritional quality and affordable price.

