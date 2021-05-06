Irish President Michael Higgins gave a TV interview last Sunday. Also there: his dog, who fought lovingly for his master’s attention.

Dublin – A video of the Irish President and his dog sparked excitement in the TikTok community. Irish President Michael D. Higgins gave an interview to RTÉ on Sunday. But he was not alone in this. His loyal companion was there, but he almost stole the show from him. A day later, a heartwarming video from the interview was posted on the Irish President’s TikTok page.

In the video you can see a Bernese Mountain Dog next to Michael Higgings. The president stands in front of a microphone to give his interview. The dog is anything but calm at the president’s side. It almost looks like the dog is trying to play with its owner. Again and again he nudges higgings, lifts his paw and licks the hand of the Irish President. He doesn’t let the whole thing upset him and conducts his interview in a relaxed manner.

TikTok users celebrate the Irish President and his dog: “I love this man!”

The video with the cuddly companion and the president from Ireland has received almost 70,000 likes so far. The Chinese social network TikTok has gained over two billion users in just a few years.

In the comments, the users are enthusiastic. Comments like “I love this man with all my heart”, “He really is the cutest man” and “The fact that this man is our president warms my heart” abound beneath the video. Irish citizens seem proud to have such an animal-loving and laid-back president.

But TikTok users from other nations also seem to be enthusiastic. An Australian user thinks it’s great to see something like that and an English woman asks: “What is it like to have a decent, attentive and intelligent head? … I can’t remember. ”Meanwhile, US ex-President Donald Trump is trying to regain access to social networks. (jsch)

