Yesterday was a very important day for presenter Licia Colò. Through her official Instagram profile, she shared a photo that portrays her daughter Liala, this is because today is her eighteenth birthday.

For every parent, the day a child reaches the age of majority is a special day. Certainly Licia is no exception. Liala was born from the love between Licia Colò and the well-known painter Alessandro Antoninowith whom she married in 2004.

Licia, to wish her a happy birthday, wanted to share a photo of her daughter in which you can see the incredible resemblance between the two. Furthermore, she wrote her a very sweet dedication, so she could share a mother’s love with her web.

Licia Colò, the social dedication to her daughter for her 18th birthday: Who is Liala and her resemblance to her mother

“Today you are 18 years old… How time flies. I would like to give you the world, but in the end life taught me that nothing is worth more than love. The true one”. This is the sweet dedication made by Licia Colò to her daughter Liala.

The latter was born in 2005, from the love between her mother Licia Colò and her father, the painter Alessandro Antonino; the two got married in 2004. while, in the year of her 18th birthday, Liala also had to experience the separation of her parents.

Through the photo posted by Licia, it is immediately noticeable the incredible resemblance. But this is not their only point in common, in fact they share a passion for nature and a passion for animals, as can be seen from his Instagram profile.

Licia Colò, during an old interview released a few years ago, wanted to talk about Liala: “He has my sensitivity for nature and animals and is quite determined. Plus, she is cheerful and cheerful like her father. She is a little anarchic and a little spoiled, but this is a problem that most of her parents have and her life will teach her that one must join the ranks”.