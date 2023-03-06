The presenter confirmed the rumors of the end of the marriage with her husband

Over the past few hours the name of Licia Colo returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. In fact, a few days ago, the presenter released news that displaced all her fans. According to her words, she ended the marriage with her husband Alessandro Antonino.

After more than twenty years of love, the story between Licia Colò and her husband was wrecked Alexander Antoninus. The presenter herself made the news public who, bluntly, confirmed some rumors that had already been circulating for a few days. These were the words that the presenter released to the weekly ‘New’:

My husband and I broke up.

These were the only words of the presenter who preferred not to go into details and reveal the reason why the marriage with the painter he was shipwrecked. It was 2004 when Licia Colò and Alessandro Antonino became a couple.

Their love was crowned by the birth of a wonderful little girl, Lailatoday a beautiful girl of almost 18 years.

Who is Alessandro Antonino: everything you need to know about Licia Colò’s ex-husband

Licia Colò is undoubtedly one of the most popular presenters of the Italian small screen. As already anticipated, in recent days the presenter de At the foot of Kilimanjaro he is making a lot of talk about himself for the end of the marriage with Alessandro Antonino. Let’s get to know Licia Colò’s ex-husband better.

For those who don’t know him, Alessandro Antonino, as well as being the ex-husband of Licia Colò, is also known for being an established painter. During his life, the man was also present on TV. A few years ago, in fact, the ex-spouse of Licia Colò led The travels of Alessandro Antonino, broadcast on Tv2000. Later she collaborated in the production of Edena program broadcast on La7 and which had the conduction just Licia Colò.