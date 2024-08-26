Licia Colò and the shocking discovery after her father’s death

Licia Colò has said that she discovered she had a sister after her father’s death: the shocking revelation came in an interview with Evening Courier in which he retraced his private and professional life.

Regarding her father and the discovery of her sister, the presenter revealed: “My father was called Giancarlo. Many thought he was crazy and he told me: ‘My love, remember that it’s the best thing, so you can do what you want’. My parents separated when I was young, but I never felt abandoned. Even if he left, he was gone for six months and I didn’t know where she was. He discovered that Gioia existed when she was already grown up. She was born before he met my mother. We met when he passed away, three years ago”.

On her relationship with her sister, she says: “Maybe we are friends, because we discovered that we were already very grown-up sisters. I am struck by the fact that her mother called her Gioia: think of the great love she had for her daughter, who grew up alone in years when it was not easy to do so. She is a very sunny woman, she reminds me of my father. We are trying to build a relationship. I have two nephews. They have already met with my daughter”.

The presenter then spoke about her first love: “I was 14 and it lasted until I was 25. I did so many things wrong… if I could go back, I wouldn’t relive that love. Even if the rational part of you makes you say that we are the fruit of our experiences. But that person created a lot of fragility in me, especially at such a delicate age”.

“I always told my daughter that there are people who try to control you by belittling you and this is a cowardice that should not be allowed – added Licia Colò – That person there on many occasions made me feel like a nobody. I was a beautiful girl, but I didn’t feel like one because he was always looking at the others. He was short, but he said that I was the tall one. Nonsense. They can tell you that you are beautiful and intelligent, but if the man you care about and to whom you therefore give power over you, claims the opposite”.