The love between Licia Colò and Alessandro Antonino is over. The marriage between the two, which lasted more than 20 years, seems to have come to an end. This was announced by the presenter of the weekly Nuovo: “My husband and I broke up”. A decision that seems to have no chance of return.

Alessandro Antonino is 11 years younger, he is 49 years old and is a Neapolitan artist who has collaborated in the creation of some of the programs conducted by his wife. Over the years he has hosted the column “The travels of Alessandro Antonino”, broadcast on TV2000, and collaborated with his ex-wife in the creation of the TV program Eden, broadcast on La7.

The reason for the split was not disclosed. What is certain, however, is that now, at the age of 60, the TV presenter is single again.