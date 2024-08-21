Mexico City.- Three days after América’s elimination in the Leagues Cup, Chilean defender Igor Lichnovsky regretted not having been up to par, but now they are thinking about the Apertura 2024.

“Sometimes things don’t go as planned, and I am grateful to those who support us unconditionally because they know that we give our all, even pushing our integrity beyond the limit to achieve victories for the fans, for our teammates, for the club.

“Personally, I like to take on the challenges that life and football present to me, like the one I’m facing now. It took me a couple of days to come to terms with what happened and how hard it is to recover. Nobody likes to lose, even less when they trust you, but for what I consider success, this is part of the path. “I deeply regret not having been up to par, this team deserves more. We didn’t win this tournament but we’re continuing, now the main objective is the league and to have all your support,” he stated in a message on his Instagram account.

América lost 9-8 on penalties (0-0, regular time) in the Quarterfinals against the Colorado Rapids. In the shootout, Lichnovsky missed the fifth penalty, which if he had scored would have given the Eagles the pass.

Four penalties later, Luis Malagón missed his shot and the two-time Liga MX champion was defeated.