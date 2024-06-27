Although initially his arrival at the club was overly judged, the reality is that Igor Lichnovsky was key for América to win its most recent two-time championship. In the midst of Sebastián Cáceres’ injuries, the Chilean defender took on the role of leader of the defense of the Coapa nest and earned the respect of the majority of the fans.
Despite his great performance, his future has been hanging in the balance for several weeks and at least for now, he is outside the Eagles.
América had a purchase option valid until June 26 of this month, Coapa has not made it valid, although the details are unknown, it is expected that the reason is the player’s enormous salary, since it should be remembered that during the second tournament, the payment responsibilities were divided fifty-fifty between the two teams.
Lichnovsky’s immediate future dictates the following: returning to Tigres where he has a six-month contract at the end of the Copa América. It will be Paunovic, working with the board, who will decide whether he has a place in the squad or not.
If the answer is “no”, the club will seek his transfer to prevent him from leaving in December as a free agent. This is where América could open the door for the Chilean to return, as long as he accepts the salary reduction. as well as the discipline rules that they wish to include in their contract.
