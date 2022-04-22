Sabrina Quaresima: “It was a personal attack”

Sabrina Quaresima, the principal of the Liceo Montale in Rome accused of having had one relationship with an adult student, speaks of “conspiracy”. In an interview with Corriere della Serathe manager claims that the boy “probably let himself be captured by someone who at an institutional level wanted to take advantage of his moment of weakness, he fell with all his shoes”.

Speaking of the student, Sabrina Quaresima speaks of an “intelligent boy” with whom she thought she “had a relationship of trust and mutual respect”. Probably, adds the principal, the young man “wanted to brag to friends”. Happy to have been cleared, the manager has no doubts: “it was a personal attack”. How much the reporter asks her about the relationship with the former vice principalSabrina Quaresima replies as follows: “Our relationship is closed and compromised forever, because her behavior was inconceivable towards me from the beginning”.

Regarding the transfer, he has no doubts: “I remain the principal of Montale and when i get to school i just think i have to do my best to carry on my work. The anger is great. But I have to keep it under control ”. Finally, she says she does not want “no revenge, but justice yes” and in court she will assert her reasons for him “until the last breath” asking, if necessary, substantial compensation.

