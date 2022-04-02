Liceo Montale, the vice-principal’s version: “The principal had to clarify, no revenge from me”

Meanwhile, the vice-principal of the Montale high school has vented in the Corriere della Sera. “I feel bitter. I was kicked out after 37 years of teaching PE and 10 years as a vice principalfrom Monday I will only be able to do substitutes or alternative hours “, Luigi Botticelli tells Corriere.” Did you meet the principal? “, asks the Corriere.”No, but if he calls me, I’ll gladly go and talk to him. “ And he explains: “There were some misunderstandings. She was right to take over the files, God forbid. She is inexperienced as we all were at the beginning but it is right that she tried to manage”.

The doubt is that the vice principal used the story of the relationship against the principal. He denies: “I didn’t use anything. I just picked up a guy’s rant. Indeed, he didn’t even want to talk to me, but to his Italian teacher, whom he trusted. The boy asked of his own free will to speak, he didn’t ask for help. And the teacher wanted me to attend. “

Then he says: “Look, we had a normal relationship. Land he has a … particular character, every now and then he made a few outbursts, like when he told me to park the bike well or to keep the mask on my face. She was right. Although I got annoyed, I am 65 years old and I felt reprimanded as by my mother. I’m thinking about legally defending myself. “

Then the vice-principal explains to Corriere what happened: “When the boy told us, we immediately asked her for an interview. She was not at school, because she was sick. So we had to wait”. And then she “She was a little annoyed, she took some notes, but that’s it. I expected him to do something more. I would call the student and at least ten other witnesses and clarify the matter. Whoever directs must be clean, and if he is vilified, he must immediately clarify it “.

Then the vice principal always tells the Corriere that after the affair his superior “was upset, removed me from office. As if it were my fault. But the report to the regional school office came from several people, everyone was talking about it. “Another question:” Did you circulate the chats for revenge? “The answer:” Of course not. The boys had been talking about them for months, but I’ve never seen them. “

Liceo Montale, the Privacy Guarantor blocks the spread of the chat between the principal and the student

The Guarantor for the protection of personal data has ordered, as a matter of urgency, the temporary “block” of any further dissemination, including online, of the contents of the messages acquired and presented, as their transcription, in some articles published today by ” la Repubblica “regarding the intimate relationship that would have occurred between the head of a Roman high school and a student of the same institute. “The excerpts of the messages – we read – show details relating to personal relationships, including those relating to the sexual sphere, between the principal (identified with her name and surname and with some of her photographs) and the high school student, of age, of which it is published the (alleged) name, lingering over the phrases they exchanged and the circumstances of their meetings, which add nothing to the need to clarify the story.

The Guarantor, in recalling the Privacy Code, which provides that in the event of disclosure or communication of personal data for journalistic purposes, the limits of the right to report must always be respected – represented by the protection of dignity, confidentiality, personal identity and the protection of personal data and, in particular, the limitation of the essentiality of the information regarding facts of public interest, has consequently deemed it necessary to arrange the temporary ‘block’ of the processing against Gedi, Gruppo Editoriale SPA, reserving any another decision at the conclusion of the investigation launched on the case. The Authority is evaluating the dissemination of the chat and personal data also on other newspapers “.

