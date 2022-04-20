Dean of Montale high school, inspection closed: “No disciplinary sanctions”

The ministerial inspection of the principal of Montale Lyceum in Rome, Sabrina Lent, 49, closes with a “no place to proceed”. The head teacher was suspected of having an affair with a 19-year-old student. She writes it Courier.it. The inspector of the regional school office, after having heard all the protagonists of the story, decided that no disciplinary procedure will be required: “No elements have been identified that could configure his conduct as a violation of the disciplinary code”.

Among those questioned on the thorny issue was the former vice-principal, Luigi Botticelli, with whom the principal had a conflicting relationship. The same professor was listened to for over ten hours to clarify the story that had involved her. There conclusion however is clear and frees her from any involvement: “she will not be subjected to any sanction or disciplinary measure, her behavior has not been deemed incorrect”.



