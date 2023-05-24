“This is not a prize, it is the prize because it is won once in a lifetime”. Thus Vincenzo Adornetto, professor of natural sciences at the Galileo Galilei scientific high school in Catania who today at the Ogr in Turin won the 2023 edition of ‘Mad for Science’, the competition promoted by the DiaSorin Foundation. This prize together with all the other prizes won by the school but must be set apart because it is special, for this reason we will arrange it so that it is an example for all the kids who will be able to appreciate what the kids who preceded them have done by doing this feat. Coming here wasn’t easy, the selections are tough here these guys deserved it” The project with which the Sicilian high school won the Challenge is aimed at combating the onset of ‘bad’ molds on citrus fruits using yeasts isolated from grape must. 12 students worked on the initiative, 4 from fourth year high school and 8 from fifth year, of which a representation was present in Turin, who highlighted how the victory “is a push to continue along the path of research in the future”.

The Galileo Galilei Scientific High School of Catania, which won 75 thousand euros to implement its bio-laboratory starting from the current school year, is now added to the Golden Register of the Competition which already includes the winners of the previous 6 editions The Duca degli Abruzzi Technical Institute of Elmas (Cagliari) was classified in second place, which was awarded a prize of 45 thousand euros. The L. Da Vinci – E. Majorana Technical Institute of Mola di Bari was awarded the third prize of 30,000 euros. Lastly, the other 5 participating institutes received the Finalist Award of 10,000 euros each, in recognition of their important quality work. The DiaSorin Foundation also presented the novelties of the 2024 edition of the Mad for Science Competition which will focus on how scientific and biotechnological research can be put at the service of people’s health and the environment. In particular, schools will be invited to develop projects on the theme of “Red, Yellow and White Biotechnologies for the health of people and the environment” (in the color code of biotechnologies, the red ones are linked to the fields of medicine and health, those yellow to food and, finally, the white ones to industrial and production processes).