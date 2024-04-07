The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai revealed that it has taken several steps towards digital transformation regarding vehicle licensing, as all vehicle licensing services have been developed and provided through the Roads and Transport Authority’s website, pointing out that the prominent feature of this digital transformation is the ability to complete services using the digital identity. And sign it electronically, without the obligation of personal attendance at customer happiness centers and service provider centers, via the UAE Pass platform.

The Authority explained to “Emirates Today” that the vehicle renewal service is available on all of the Authority’s smart channels, and is provided immediately without the need to go to service centers and wait for the transaction to be completed, noting that about seven million transactions were completed during the year 2023, including two million services. Vehicle inspection and 3.3 million transactions were completed through smart channels, representing 66% of the total transactions, in addition to about 1.7 million transactions completed through customer happiness centers and service providers.

The Roads and Transport Authority pointed out that it has provided many facilities to customers regarding vehicle inspection before renewal, including the pre-payment service for vehicle inspection, which aims to save their time by paying the inspection fees upon their arrival to the service center, allowing them to complete their transactions completely through electronic channels, without Need to wait. The “in progress” status during the inspection trip also allows a period of time to correct minor defects before issuing the final inspection result, whether it is a pass or a failure. In the latest developments, the “Check and Go” service was launched, which facilitates customers’ journey in applying for the inspection and renewal service, as they can follow the status of the inspection procedures and receive the inspection certificate, in one step through a smartphone.

The authority confirmed that it was keen to develop services and enhance customer interaction by employing technology and providing it around the clock, and working to improve it through several electronic channels, including developing applications and activating the “Mahboob” automated speaker, and these efforts contributed to increasing demand and provision of services. And speed of completion compared to traditional procedures that require the customer’s presence in service centers, as well as employing technology to provide various payment options solutions and channels to the public.

