The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department announced its decision to grant printing centers licenses to provide three main services within its system of services provided to all categories of customers.

In detail, the department clarified its intention to grant printing centers that possess within their commercial activities a license to clear transactions, the right to obtain an electronic registration services license for cases, a notary and notary services license, and a public prosecution services license.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department called on printing centers wishing to obtain licenses for these services, whether one or all of them, to register in the suppliers and contractors registry through the suppliers’ portal on the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department website (http://www.adjd). gov.ae),

Fill out the registration form, fulfill the required conditions and pay the licenses for these services, in order to provide its services in a manner consistent with its aspirations and its policy in dealing with clients.

The step comes from the department’s keenness to provide its services package in a convenient and easy way for all dealers, as well as strengthening the bonds of partnership between the public and private sectors, which is one of the most important development factors that the emirate seeks, which would improve the services provided to the community, and provide the needs and demands of customers of all kinds.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

