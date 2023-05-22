Licensing for charging stations for electric cars has to be done more quickly in order to meet the demand.

We are increasingly driving an electric car. That is all fine and we have it well organized in the Netherlands. Three out of ten European charging points are located in our country. That is actually a huge success, says CEO Michiel Langezaal of Fastned in the Telegraph. However, we should not sit back but keep up the pace.

Licensing electric cars

More and more manufacturers are producing electric cars. In addition, we see more and more new brands on the Dutch market. Many Chinese brands, by the way, the new models are flying around us. I myself have a Lynk & Co 01. A Chinese box for a good price, which you can also hang on the plug. Ideal for me. At night I hang it on the plug (no charging station) and the next day it is full. Then I can drive a good 70 kilometers electrically again. In practice, I almost always use electric heaters, and I refuel once every two months.

The 01 is a hybrid car, people with a fully electric car are regularly waiting at charging stations. I sometimes see them, for example at the A4. A bit of a sad sight, such a row of electric cars where every driver is aimlessly filling the time on their smartphone. Just refueling is a lot faster.

More fast chargers are the solution, then most cars will be full again within 25 minutes. Charging at home is of course also possible, but it really takes much longer. Applying for a charging station for fast chargers takes quite a long time, because a permit is required. That’s how it goes in the Netherlands, but if it could go a little faster…

Government

Shell for example. It currently has 238 charging points in the Netherlands. They open a new charging point every two working days. That’s not nothing, but still not enough. The demand is huge and to be able to keep up, the government must help. The market is growing so fast that it is reaching the limits of its capacity, says EVBox’s Remco Samuels. Obtaining a permit must therefore be made easier and issued faster in order to meet the demand.

Don’t think the market is done growing. Yes, we see a lot of plug-in cars, but that is only 3% of the entire Dutch fleet. The growth capacity is therefore still enormous. Our government has not yet responded how and whether the licensing system will be overhauled. In addition, we must also be ready for an increasing demand for electricity. Nice and nice that we are all going to plug in, but our network has to be able to handle it.

Photo: black BMW iX 40, spotted by @michaelras

This article Licensing charging stations for electric cars must be done faster! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Licensing #charging #stations #electric #cars #faster