The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi has issued 78 licenses to civil society associations and institutions of public benefit since the start of licensing in early 2022, with the aim of enabling associations and civil society institutions to carry out their operations and provide their services in an integrated manner and within an organized legal framework, and to participate in enhancing work in the field of public benefit associations and activating their role. In the community, enabling strategic links, partnerships and cooperation in implementing community initiatives.

The Department confirmed the automation of five services for public benefit associations and institutions and launching them through the “Tamm” digital platform, in line with the digital transformation efforts in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and enabling all customers to benefit from the services easily and conveniently, indicating its keenness to harness and enhance modern technological means in providing Services that are easily accessible by customers and of a high standard for various segments of society. The department indicated that the services that have been automated include a request to issue a license, a request to issue a no-objection letter to open a bank account, a request to issue a no-objection letter to amend those authorized to sign the bank account, a request to issue a letter to whom it may concern to confirm the status of these associations and institutions, and a request to issue a service. A letter of no objection to the participation of a member of these bodies in a conference outside the country.