Mauro Balhessai

Mauro Balhessa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/mauro-balhessa/

07/03/2023 – 14:21

Share



After the payment period IPVA in São Paulo it’s time for the licensing in vehicles. The schedule starts in July and runs until December, except for trucks and tractors, whose deadlines run from September to December (see below). However, since January, it is possible to pay in advance. The fee is R$ 155.23 for this year.

It is worth remembering that not licensing within the established period is considered a very serious infraction and may result in removal of the vehicle from the yard, traffic ticket of R$ 293.47 and seven points in the wallet.

+ Lula signs MP that allocates another R$ 300 million for the purchase of cars

+ More than 45,000 cars have already been sold with a government discount

How to License?

And how to get the license? Well, you need to inform the Renavam number and pay via internet banking, application, ATM of partner banks (Santander, Bradesco, Banco do Brasil, Safra, Itaú and Caixa Econômica Federal) or at lottery shops.

Afterwards, the vehicle owner has access to the digital document, which is available for download and printing in the ‘Digital Licensing’ item on the portals of the Saves time, Detran.SP It is Senatran, in addition to the applications Poupatempo Digital, Detran.SP and Carteira Digital de Trânsito – CDT. The driver can print on common bond paper (A4-white).

Check out the full calendar below:

Licensing of the State of São Paulo for passenger vehicles, buses, trailers and semi-trailers

Licensing in the State of São Paulo for vehicles registered as trucks























