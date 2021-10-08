Image: Manufacturer

License to listen

When we heard the Sonoma M1 from Warwick Acoustics two years ago, we were delighted. The electrostatic amplifier headphones are one of the best in the world. Now the English have brought the Bravura onto the market. Judging by the price, it should be even better. The system costs 6850 euros in silver and 7750 euros for the “Black Special Edition”. In return, customers receive a renewed HPEL driver, which took three years to develop. Warwick Acoustics has also changed the design of the grilles, to which voltage is applied in electrostatic headphones and between which the moving film sits. The headband is wider, making the seat more comfortable. For the first time, customers can buy the headphones without an amplifier. It costs at least 2100 euros. Made.