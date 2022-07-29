Violations of the Highway Code are not all the same, the most serious ones are sanctioned with greater severity both in economic terms and as ancillary sanctions. Among these, the suspension of the driving license, which varies from case to case
The suspension of the driving license as an ancillary sanction to the pecuniary one is foreseen for a series of violations of the Highway Code, those considered more serious and therefore punished more severely. Not to be confused with the revocation (which provides for the recovery of the title after two years through a new examination), the suspension implies the temporary withdrawal of the license for a period fixed based on the infringement, which may be longer in the event that the driver is a new driver or a relapse. At the end of the suspension period set, the document is returned by the office that made the notification and, of course, the holder of the suspended license cannot drive during the sanctioned period. Otherwise, an administrative sanction from 2,046 to 8,186 euros is triggered, in addition to the revocation of the license and the administrative detention of the vehicle for a period of three months. If the violation of the suspension is repeated, the administrative confiscation of the vehicle is carried out.
SUSPENSION FOR EXCESS SPEED
Exceeding speed, beyond certain parameters, leads to the suspension of the license, the duration of which depends on the severity of the violation and the type of driver. If the limit is exceeded by no more than 40 km / h, in addition to the pecuniary sanction, the suspension of the license is triggered from 1 to 3 months, but if there is a new driver behind the wheel, the duration increases to a period of between 3 and 6 months. If the speed exceeds 60 km / h compared to the limit set, the suspension of the license varies from 6 to 12 months.
SUSPENSION FOR DRUNK
Driving while intoxicated is also an extremely dangerous behavior and as such is very strictly sanctioned. A blood alcohol level between 0.5 and 0.8 g / l involves a suspension of between 3 and 6 months, if the presence of alcohol in the blood is between 0.8 and 1.5 g / l the suspension has been for 5 months at 1 year. In the most serious cases, with a BAC exceeding 1.5 g / l, the license is suspended for 1 to 2 years.
Other cases of license suspension
|Violation
|Duration of suspension
|Driving in the wrong direction
|1 to 3 months
|Lack of precedence
|1 to 3 months
|Driving under the influence of drugs
|1 to 2 years
|Accident in a state of cold
|2 years
|Passage with red traffic light
|1 to 3 months
|Failure to rescue
|Fixed by the Prefect
