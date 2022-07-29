The suspension of the driving license as an ancillary sanction to the pecuniary one is foreseen for a series of violations of the Highway Code, those considered more serious and therefore punished more severely. Not to be confused with the revocation (which provides for the recovery of the title after two years through a new examination), the suspension implies the temporary withdrawal of the license for a period fixed based on the infringement, which may be longer in the event that the driver is a new driver or a relapse. At the end of the suspension period set, the document is returned by the office that made the notification and, of course, the holder of the suspended license cannot drive during the sanctioned period. Otherwise, an administrative sanction from 2,046 to 8,186 euros is triggered, in addition to the revocation of the license and the administrative detention of the vehicle for a period of three months. If the violation of the suspension is repeated, the administrative confiscation of the vehicle is carried out.