Chihuahua, Chih.- During the month of September, the process of renewing driver’s licenses will be carried out throughout the state of Chihuahua without the need to schedule an appointment, reported the Secretary of Security, Gilberto Loya.

The state official said that currently it is estimated that 44 thousand of these official documents that allow drivers to circulate on the streets are expired, hence the invitation to the population to come and renew their license.

Loya also highlighted that since January to date a total of 221 thousand driving licenses have been issued, 166 thousand of which were renewals.

This measure, which will be in place from and through the month of September, aims to facilitate and expedite this process for the population.

“We have the opportunity to offer a much more agile process and with a clear plan to combat corruption, we invite all Chihuahuans to come and renew their license in a quick and easy way,” said the secretary.