With the purpose of digitize the country many payments will have to be made onlineincluding that for the renewal of driver’s license. The old postal bills to be paid at the post office went to the attic as did those for payments to the Motorization and the Department of Land Transport.

From February 14, 2022 payment can only be made online via PagoPA. This form of electronic payment can also be carried out through CBILL, the service offered by its own bank which allows citizens and businesses to consult and pay for bills and payment notices online PagoPA.

Renewal of license for payment of PagoPA bulletin

From February 14, 2022, the payment of taxes to the DMV for the renewal of the driving license can only be made online through PagoPA, a cost to be incurred in addition to that of the medical examination.

In the past it was enough to go to the post office and present the two bills to pay, the first of 16 euros for the stamp duty and the other of 10.20 euros. These payments are now being made only online via PagoPA.

License renewal fees are paid only through PagoPA

The new rule provides that from February 14, 2022 the payment must be made exclusively with PagoPA bulletins and in particular: PagoPA bulletin for the tariff 2S for renewal (excluding the Sicily region) or duplicate and the 2T tariff (only for the Region of Sicily) for a total of 26.20 euros.

PagoPA, what is it?

But how does the payment through PagoPA and CBILL service work? PagoPA is the payment system for public administrations and the managers of public services in Italy, managed by the public company of the same name.

The logo that identifies PagoPA payments, such as the one for license renewal

Electronic payment is made through a transaction through the bank manager of the payment services of the owner of the means of payment used by the citizen to whom he charges the costs, provided for by the relative signed contract, ranging from a few cents up to 2.5 euros.

Through it, participating payment service providers (PSPs) (for example bank agencies, home banking, ATMs, affiliated points of sale Mooney And PUNTOLISthe post offices of Poste Italiane) do as an intermediary between citizen / company and a public administration body to make payments. Payments can be made on the website either through the institution’s mobile application, or through the participating lender’s physical and online channels, which therefore acts as an intermediary.

PagoPA payment, diagram how it works

To this end, a mobile application called I to bring together all the services of the institutions on a single platform. Within the application you can do payments managed by PagoPA to the public administration, including that of the driving license.

License renewal bulletins with PagoPA how it works

The bulletin, like that of the renewal of the driving license for payment with PagoPA, is uniquely identified by a code, called IUV (Unique Payment Identification), through which the Entity associates the single payment made by the user to the payment request or to the debt position. This code can be found in the payment notice and next to the QR Code.

In the case of spontaneous payments, the IUV is generated at the time of the payment request, while in the case of expected payments, the IUV is generated a priori and associated with the debt position, and is usually notified to the user via a Payment notice.

PagoPA how VIDEO works

The user must enter the payment code or can scan the payment code QR Code on the paper bulletin (via the bank or institution’s app and mobile phone camera). In some cases, the payment to be made is already loaded on the institution’s website, after logging in (also via Spid).

PagoPA digital payment is made via credit card And Paypalbut also with more innovative tools (Satispay, Bancomat Pay, Masterpass, etc.).

Payment for renewal of PagoPa license in CBILL bank

The payment of the fees for the renewal of the driving license and the PagoPA services is also carried out in the bank and on thehome banking online from your bank, using the service CBILL. In this case, if you go to the bank physically, you have to bring the bulletin and show the QR Code. Instead, you can also pay to thanks ATMs to the CBILL circuit, selectable from menu.

Example of CBILL license renewal payment from Unicredit home banking

On your own Internet Banking or in the bank you must select the payment with CBILL, choose the company / PA (in the case of the license it is the Civil Motorization), enter the CBILL code, the amount to be paid and finally proceed with the payment. This operation is quite simple.

License renewal bulletins from the Motorist’s Portal

For the renewal of the license with PagoPA the Portal of the Motoristentering the reserved area via SPID or THERE IS (electronic identity card). Once you enter thereserved area the menu must be accessed Access to services and then Online payment PagoPA, by choosing the tariff 2S (Q2 for residents of Sicily).

PagoPA payment from the Motorist’s Portal

As we have seen previously, the PagoPA payment allows those who are less accustomed to electronic systems to decide to make the payment at post offices, merchants affiliated with PagoPA (bars, newsagents, pharmacies, betting shops, supermarkets and tobacconists displaying the logo), private post offices and bank branches.

In any case, to complete the renewal of the license privately you must print the receipt payment to be presented to the Motorization Office together with the other documents required by the license renewal procedure.

License renewal at a driving school or agency

If, on the other hand, all these steps frighten, especially for older people, it is recommended to renew the license not privately but relying on driving schools And self-licensed practical agencies. In this case, against a rate that varies from 70 to 130 eurosall tasks and payments are managed by them.

The amount to be paid with the agency is slightly higher than when the license is renewed directly at the DMV where the total cost is around between 60 and 90 euros between bulletins and medical examination.

Driving license, watch out for deadlines

In both modes the new driving license it is shipped to your home via insured mail at a cost of € 6.86 borne by the recipient.

