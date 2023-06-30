(Serious) criminals are caught by the police thanks to license plate registration.

You may not notice, but the Dutch highways are full of cameras. Fortunately not to measure your speed everywhere. No, these cameras serve a different function. These are ANPR systems. This abbreviation stands for Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR). Or just automatic license plate recognition in good Dutch. The arrival of license plate recognition is an absolute blessing for the police. It helps to catch criminals.

Police license plate registration

With ANPR, the police can track a vehicle throughout the country based on its license plate. For example, agents can see whether a car is leaving the border or entering the country. Patterns can also be mapped. Drug runners in particular are caught off guard by ANPR. The police reports to the Telegraaf business transparency.

Cartridge

For example, a car with a German license plate that always drives the same route can be noticed by the police. This could be an innocent Dutchman in an average Opel who lives across the border and works in the Netherlands. But this can also be someone who delivers drugs on a regular basis. All the police have to do is wait for the suspect on a known route. In the event of an arrest, one then checks whether drugs are indeed involved. If discovered, this is a red-handed act and the suspect can be arrested.

The police speak of a 90 percent chance of being caught thanks to ANPR. Not only drug criminals are caught by the police on the basis of license plate registration. Transporters of weapons or large sums of cash are also caught in this way.

Murder

ANPR also helps to catch criminals following a serious crime. Suspects of the murder of Peter R. de Vries in 2021 were arrested by the police on the highway thanks to license plate registration. The perpetrators thought they could escape driving on the highway unsuspectingly. Through the cameras they had long been caught by the police.

Privacy

Not everyone is a fan of ANPR. There are also concerns about privacy. The police may keep license plate data for up to 28 days. Even innocent civilians. According to privacy watchdog Privacy First, this is not necessary at all, which is why earlier this year proceedings on the merits were started against the State in connection with the way in which the police work with vehicle registration in the Netherlands.

