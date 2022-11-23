Serbia and Kosovo, which split from Serbia, have resolved a years-long conflict over number plates. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell reports an agreement after a final attempt to settle the dispute, after many crisis consultations had already taken place on the issue. Tensions have run so high in recent days that there were even fears of a new war in the Balkans.

