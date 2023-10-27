A simple one combination of letters and numbers which doesn’t seem to matter that much. Yet it has great and clear importance. Yes, because this alphanumeric code printed on one metal plateor plastic, is posted on the front It is on back of any car and any kind of vehicle. And this has the main objective of identify in one fell swoop owner And half same. But to be honest, with a simple check plateit is possible to discover literally everything, or almost everything.

All license plate control modes

There are various reasons that could lead to carrying out a license plate check on a vehicle, of any kind. For pure simplicityor for much more serious reasons. In any case, before starting the aforementioned check you should identify your objective, so as to take the best path.

Yes because, to check a license plate it is possible to move in two different ways. Therefore it is possible to carry out a free online assessmentor one for a fee; obviously the differences between the two lie in the number and characteristics of the information that you intend to discover.

Through an online check it is possible to verify all those characteristics of one car which concern the public data of the Public vehicle registrationof the CED of the Ministry he was born in Database of Insurance Companies. In short, a completely legal check. If you choose the paid control route, however, you have to rely on the ACI Visura service.

But leaving the ACI question aside, what is it possible to find through one check via the Internet of a vehicle license plate? From the control ofinsurance car to his revisionfrom his owner to the verification of kilometers travelledlook at how many things you can discover about a car with one click.

Tracing the owner of a car and finding out if the car is stolen, here’s how to do it

Checking the license plate proves to be essential to say the least when there is suspicion of a stolen vehicleor to shed light on the classics cars abandoned along the roads. In this case the first step to take is to trace the owner of the vehicle.

To do this, obviously, you just need to know the license plate code of the vehicle itself. In this way, thanks to the alphanumeric code data, you can request one PRA license plate certificate; in short it is a document which reports i vehicle dataThe personal details of the owner and the presence of any mortgages or administrative holds.

Another way, perhaps simpler and certainly more sudden for this research, is to rely on the website of the Ministry of the Interior. Here there is a specific page relating to reports of theft or loss Of four wheelsand you just need to enter the alphanumeric code you intend to investigate, plus the Captcha security code, to get information about its owner and any reports of theft or loss coming from the joint archive.

Insurance, road tax and inspection, just one license plate is enough to check them all

Not only the name of the owner, but also all that information regarding him payment status and “visits” of a car, including insurance, stamp And revision. Also in this case it is a quick and above all free check, to be done directly online. Furthermore, for this search it is not necessary to have, and disclose, any other personal information other than the license plate number.

Through this research, therefore, it is possible to discover about the insurance coveragewhich sheds light not only on insurance company but also on validity of the insurance itself. But also about the latest information periodic review carried out by the vehicle, and this also allows you to know the history of kilometers travelled from the vehicle, the number recorded in the workshop of the kilometers traveled and above all whether the vehicle is in compliance with the controls. Finally, in this case it is also possible to carry out a check regarding the environmental class of the car.

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK