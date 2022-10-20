Among the bonuses allocated by Government outgoing in favor of motorists there is that license which provides a contribution granted by the state for the driver training to be used in the freight and passenger transport sector. The driving license bonus provides an 80% discount, with a maximum limit set at 2,500 eurosfor training costs, including courses, licenses and professional qualifications required to carry out the profession of driver.

License bonus what it is, to whom it belongs

The driving license bonus is a contribution in the form of Discount that the Government has allocated to Italian and European citizens aged between 18 and 35 who intend to obtain a type license C, C1, CE, C1E, D, D1, DE and D1E as well as the driver qualification card (Cqc).

The driving license bonus can be requested from 18 to 35 years old

The goal is to bring young people closer to profession of driver for the road transport of goods / people. The bonus economically facilitates the training course of young drivers, destined to drive vans, buses, trucks or trucks.

License bonus how it works

The driving license bonus is valid until December 31, 2026. The Ministry of Transport has allocated 3.7 million euros for 2022 ea € 5.4 million for each year from 2023 to 2026.

The driving license bonus allocates an 80% discount

Citizens aged aged can apply for the driver’s license bonus between 18 and 35 yearsbenefiting from one 80% discount, for a maximum of 2,500 euroson costs incurred for training: courses, driving licenses (C, C1, CE, C1E, D, D1, DE and D1E) and professional qualifications CQC requests to cover the positions provided for by the law.

Driving license bonus how to apply for it

The driving license bonus, which is issued in the form of a voucher, must be requested online on the dedicated platform on the Mims (Ministry of Infrastructure). First you need to register via SPID (Public digital identity system), Electronic identity card (There is) or National Service Charter (Cns). Subsequently, you must specify that you have the required requirements (be an Italian / European citizen and be between 18 and 35 years of age in the period 2022-2026).

Once the driving license bonus has been obtained, the issued voucher can be used by the beneficiary no later than 60 days since its issue. In addition, driver’s licenses or qualification card must be obtained within 18 months from the use of the facility. The bonus, payable only once, will be granted in chronological order to applicants and until the funds made available for each of the years in which the measure will be implemented are exhausted.

Within 30 days from the issue of the invoice in which the value of the voucher is reported, the driving school sees the value of the voucher cleared. Possible different uses of the voucher entails the cancellation of the driving school itself from the platform, without prejudice to any other penalties.

