Plane lichen is a disease that causes eruptions and inflammations in the skin, scalp, nails and mucous membranes. Lican plane causes itching and appears in the form of packages on the skin and white spots in mucous membranes (such as mouth or vagina). This disease is not contagious and is often cured without treatment but is usually recurring.

Causes of Licen Plane

Immune system activity

Plane lichen appears because the immune system attacks some skin or mucous cells. There are some triggers that are at the origin of this disease:

– Reaction to the flu vaccine.

– Hepatitis C.

– Reaction to chemicals.

– Some medications to treat diseases such as arterial hypertension or arthritis.

The types of plane lichen, depending on which area they affect, are: Lican cutaneous plane and lick oral plane.

Flat lique symptoms

Skin irritation

Plane lichen symptoms are quite clear and constant:

– Uniform eruption on both sides of the body, especially in the trunk, interior of the dolls, legs and genital area. In the legs the eruption is usually extensive, thick and desquirmative.

– Skin irritation.

– Cutaneous swelling.

– White spots in the mouth or vagina.

– Hair drop or bald punch in the scalp.

– Blued white mouth.

– Discoloration, thinning and formation of furrows in the nails.

Diagnosis of Licen Plane

Physical exam and analysis

The doctor explores the symptoms of the patient and also orders the realization of some analysis such as a biopsy, a blood test, allergy tests or even tests to determine if the patient has hepatitis C.

Treatment and medication of plane lichen

On many occasions it does not require treatment

In most cases, plane lichen is cured without the need for treatment after a few months. If the disease extends to the mucous membranes, it usually takes longer to disappear. In cases where itching is very deep and in general the symptoms prevent a normal life, the doctor must decide what treatment proposes. In some cases the phototherapy can be raised.

Corticosteroids are usually used in cream format or in injections, antihistamines and infection medicines.

For the treatment of mouth plan, rinses can be prescribed with a colutory containing lidocaine but the prescribed time of treatment should not be exceeded.

Plan Licen Prevention

Home remedies

You cannot avoid the appearance of the lichen flat, but there are some simple measures to minimize the symptoms. For example, apply gauze or compresses with cold water, not scratch in the affected areas and apply appropriate creams. In the case of affecting the mouth, we must avoid smoking and eating acidic foods.









This article was published at La Vanguardia on November 7, 2020

