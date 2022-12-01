“We were excited for four years and got up early to see how we were caught by 11 dromedary tamers who train by playing with antipersonnel mines in the desert. We deserve to go extinct.” This vigorous invective, a masterpiece of expletive understood as one of the fine arts, was published on Twitter on November 22, a few minutes after the Argentine soccer team was defeated by Saudi Arabia in their first match in the World Cup. from Qatar.

Higuaínico signed it (before almost 28 thousand I like it), an anonymous hothead who also referred to the French striker Kylian Mbappé as a “nandrolone-fed tortoise”, the Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernández as “the son of 800 civilizations of biblical harlots who has polyps instead of legs”, the players of the national team of Mexico as “serial gringo fence climbers”, once again to the Arabs as “oil collectors” or to one of their interlocutors in the social network as “head of brick in dust”.

The replies received by this consummate artisan of invective ranged from stupor (“I think he is slightly upset”), to complicit delight (“the moment most awaited by all the fans has arrived at any sporting event in which Argentina participates: the insults in Twitter”) or irony (“I’m Higuaínico and I’m from Cáceres, but I tweet like an Argentine to demonstrate my autism”). the famous North Koreanan arbiter of Twitter trends, ruled that the lexical richness of these outbursts of anger was going to be “the greatest boost to Spanish since the Golden Age.”

Our daily expletive

As masterful as Higuaínico’s virulent antics are, the truth is that they are nothing more than drops in the ocean of insults (comical or not) that is unleashed on social networks every time Argentina plays soccer. It is a rather contemporary custom, which accelerated after the highly tweeted World Cup in Brazil in 2014, but already had illustrious precedents on the pitches and among sports commentators.

Even Roberto Fontanarrosa, the writer and graphic humorist who contributed so much to converting soccer into a vehicle for literary dreams and a flexible metaphor for life, defended the (nuanced) relevance of insults in playful contexts such as football “because of the sound, strength, and physical build” that makes some “bad words” “irreplaceable”. At the International Congress of the Spanish Language held in the Argentine town of Rosario in 2004, Fontanarrosa requested a “generous amnesty” for those bad words that are the result of popular heritage and grown in the stands of stadiums, “where a piece of shit will always be a piece of shit and an asshole will always be an asshole.”

From those Buenos Aires courts where lunfardo was insulted in the first decades of the 20th century to the present day, the daily occurrence of insults has motivated fans to strive to coin new terms, each time more runaway and terrifying. Hence findings that astonish the world such as “child scarer”, “cannelloni cemetery”, “sack of hormones”, “lice slide”, “talking short circuit”, “bollycao chrome tattoo”, “scourge of choripanes” , “genocidal oxygen”, “greasy container of venereal diseases”, “liquid excrement of nature” or the most traditional “cheto”, “torrante”, “sorete” or “croto”.

Insult, that something remains

Pablo Marchetti delves into the roots of such a peculiar phenomenon in his unforgettable essay Fuck the one who reads it. Argentine dictionary of insults, insults and expletives. For Marchetti, it is unquestionable that the Argentine fan conceives of the soccer field as “a place made to insult”, to perpetrate a kind of verbal exorcism on him whose ultimate objective is “to release a lot of tensions”.

Portrait of Francisco de Quevedo made by Juan van der Hamen in the mid-17th century.

In his opinion, the creative, non-trivial insult, the one that is the fruit of ingenuity and pursues offense less than the relief and complicity of others, deserves to be claimed, even with the necessary reservations. “There is no society, culture or civilization in the history of humanity that has not had insults,” it is stated in his book. “From prehistory to the present day, women and men have needed these mocking and violent insults to decompress conflicts and then continue with their daily chores.”

Beyond soccer and the incomparable constellation of Argentine imprecators, Spanish is a language prodigal in insults. Although at times it may seem that Spain, the homeland of Francisco de Quevedo, has suffered a sharp regression and has been stuck for several decades in the triad of basic taunts (“son of a bitch”, “bastard” and “asshole”), it cannot be It can be said that we lack resources or tradition when it comes to insulting with elegance, creativity and wit.

The Barcelona writer and linguist José Antonio Millán has in his web page a section baptized as Miscellaneous around the insult in which such a rich popular heritage is reviewed. Millán already traces in the aforementioned Quevedo (perhaps one of the earthlings who have insulted the most and best in verse, with the permission of Jay-Z or Bob Dylan) delicious invectives such as “costalazo de carbono” or “calderazo de lejía”. Also from literary sources of the Golden Age are dung pearls such as “despecho del arresso”, “escaravajón” or “perrengue”.

From there, he builds a bridge to the modern digital insult contests between writers, in which discoveries worthy of the most canchera Argentina are produced, such as this delicious exchange: “–Is it a mustache or are you eating a rat? – Well, you are so ugly that your mother had to feed you with a slingshot.

Fools, coarse, wicked and cowards

Millán outlines a very complete taxonomy of insult divided into four main axes: to intelligence (from cobblestone to hake going through molondro, muscatel or muérgano), to education (gulf, ganán, rudo, slum), to kindness (truhan, scoundrel, criminal) and courage (coward, cagón, mandilon, hen). The linguist is especially fascinated by the 150 ways to say “fool” that can be obtained using the multiple search option of the Dictionary of the Royal Academy, an assortment that includes words with the flavor of old cloudy wine such as “panarra”, “salami”, “chango”, “tolondrón”, “zamarra”, “gaznápiro” or “zamacuco”.

Bob Dylan, one of the people who has best insulted in verse, during a performance in 1969 in Tennessee. Michael Ochs Archives

Another expert in this fascinating deal, the Murcian journalist and academic Pancracio Celdrán, published in 2011 the final version of his General inventory of insults. Celdrán compiles a thousand highly contrasted meanings and illustrates each of them with etymologies, literary references and anecdotes. Special mention should be made of real or fictitious characters who are part of “the rich semantic field of the fool”, from Abundio to Pichote, passing through Cojo Clavijo, Cardoso or the famous Perico de los Palotes.

Celdrán himself cited among his favorite insults gourmet dishes such as “dondorondón”, “gándido”, “viceberzas”, “guarripanda” or “culichichi”. Judging by his inventory, and trying to practice for a day as an Argentine soccer fan, a nefarious referee could be dedicated to the Valencian voice “chiquilicuatre”, synonymous with “zascandil”, “pelanas”, “starving” or ” nobody”. An indolent striker could be described as “zagón”, “huevón” or “vagoneta”. And a not very forceful defense, of “alfeñique”, “piltrafa”, “guiñapo” or “strips”.

Some of his suggestions have already been incorporated into the football lexicon thanks to popularizers such as the radio journalist José María García. This is the case of “boot twister”, “marrullero”, “trunk”, “bump”, “log”, “brick” or the priceless “lamp-hugging”. Celdrán explained that an insult is always “an assault, an attack, an assault.” A hostile act that can occur in three different degrees: insolence, insult and insult, and that can become an offense when it is disproportionate or undeserved.

The fundamental thing is that it is a thrown weapon that “in the Hispanic temperament frequently emerges in humorous atmosphere and cases”, to provoke laughter more than outrage. As such, it constitutes “one of the most fertile ways to show ingenuity whoever has it”, but also “the opportunity to exhibit their bad nature or bad temper” in the case of those who are “radically bad and cruel”. In Spain, insults have been insulted since time immemorial for both reasons and with a profusion and richness at the level of the first world powers of verbal insults. If at this point in the 21st century we can no longer compete with Argentine fireworks, it will perhaps be due to a lack of motivation or acrimony, but not linguistic tools.

