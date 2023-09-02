I am the nightmare of mothers. Their ‘place of the heart’? Without a doubt the schools. And the illusion is that you can get rid of them at least during the summer holidays. But, surprisingly, this is not the case. Lice have been unwanted guests even under the beach umbrella for many Italian families. “Some reports have already been received from paediatricians, found during the verification of the situation of the Green Flags”, the recognition that is given by the white coats of children to child-friendly beaches, he explains to Adnkronos Salute the pediatrician Italo Farnetani which confirms the presence of signs of an increase in cases of pediculosis.

After all, as science has clarified, the idea that summer is not their season is a false myth, one of many that concerns them: in the heat of July and August there is the ideal temperature to make them proliferate and the rest is done by the closeness between the little heads, which in the summer continues serenely between a swim and a game in the sand. An analysis published in a Canadian scientific journal and present in the archives of the National Institutes of Health (Nih) reveals that 30 seconds is enough: this is the time it takes for the lice to move from one infested head to another. And at the sound of the first bell, “all it takes is a child” to unknowingly take them for a walk among the stalls to start spreading, Farnetani confirms. With the increase in summer cases, the risk of maxi infestations “already in the first days of school is to be considered”, she explains, also because this year there is an ‘economic’ factor.

Already the historical trend, highlights the full professor of pediatrics of the Ludes-United Campus of Malta University, “shows that, if summer is generally a period with low pediculosis mobility, it being understood that infestations occur in every period of the year, the resumption of schools coincides with an increase. E the drop in GDP beyond expectations recorded in the second quarter, as well as the decrease in purchases, are not positive signs on this front either. Because there will be people who have not been able to afford to buy, among other goods, products to treat and eradicate pediculosis. And yet this element may hide behind a growing trend of infestations. It has already happened in the past, during the economic crisis of 2008-2009″. The pediatrician’s invitation to parents is therefore to “pay particular attention in view of returning to school”.

DO LICE JUMP AND FLY? THE FALSE MYTHS

Certain and updated Italian statistics on the incidence of pediculosis “are not available”, explains the expert. According to estimates by international experts relating to past years Lice infestation affects about 10% of primary school children each year. In the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provide numbers to give an idea of ​​the spread and estimate 6 to 12 million infestations among children aged 3 to 11, the age group most affected age. The adult louse is the size of a sesame seed, has 6 legs and takes on the shade of the hair it infests. The female lays yellow, shiny, oval eggs (nits) which attach firmly to the hair shaft near the scalp.

Within a week the nits hatch, the parasite matures and becomes an adult in the following days and can live up to a month on a person’s head. Over the course of a month, as is also explained on ‘Epicentro’, the site of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) dedicated to epidemiology, over the course of a month the various species can lay from 80 to 300 eggs on the host.

Overseas, the activity of raising awareness of health institutions aimed at parents has already begun in view of the start of schools. The Mayo Clinic, for example, recalls that “September is National Head Lice Prevention Month” and for the occasion with its expert, Tina Ardon, debunks some false myths about them. “Lice crawl, but they can’t jump or fly”, she points out for example. Even the pediatrician Farnetani contributes to the truth operation: “Cases of pediculosis are present in all Italian regions and in all social classes. It must be specified well that contracting them is not linked to low socio-economic conditions and is not even synonymous with poor hygiene “. In short, lice love hair, whether it is clean or not. So it’s simply the ‘bad luck’ of being around them.