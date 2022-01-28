Licata massacre, the killer’s wife: “I fear for the life of my children”

It’s been two days since tragedy that shocked two families, the massacre of Licata cost her life to 5 people. A man, Angelo Tardino 48 years old, he decided to exterminate the brother’s family because tired of the constant arguments for reasons of inheritance. After killing him, along with the two of his children aged 11 and 15 and to sister in law he decided to take his own life. “After all that horror – explains the killer’s wife to Repubblica – he phoned me. I killed them, she told me in tears, children too even if they had nothing to do with it. Please forgive me, my life is over ”. I told him: “Go home, put down your guns, I forgive you.” It was a way to buy time and in the meantime warn the police. But he ended the conversation. “

“Now – continues the wife of the killer in Repubblica – I’m afraid of what might happen. I’m scared for my children. We left the Tardino building, where my father-in-law lives. We have gone far. And every now and then the police come to check. He he was envious of his brother Diego, always. There were some old things he had never forgotten. They also argued along the path between the two greenhouses. Diego wanted the right of way. My husband used to tell him: “This little road belongs to me“. And that’s not all: my brother-in-law had overstepped by 80 centimeters with its greenhouses. They should have regularized this situation too, but nothing “.

READ ALSO

Who is Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, the President on whom the cdx points

Fired by the ATAC she takes her revenge: Quintavalle is a surgeon

Venice, Fiorello and the fight over the lift in the condominium meeting