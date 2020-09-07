Highlights: Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the budget speech of 1 February 2020 that the IPO of LIC will be brought

Now the Finance Ministry has issued a cabinet draft note to sell its stake in LIC

LIC will not only sell 10% stake, but can also issue a large number of bonus shares with it.

It is believed that the company can raise about 80-90 thousand crores.

new Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the budget speech of 1 February 2020 that the IPO of LIC will be brought. Now the Finance Ministry has issued a cabinet draft note to sell its stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). It is believed that LIC will not only sell its 10 per cent stake, but can also issue a large number of bonus shares with it. It is believed that it may soon get approval from the cabinet.

6 major changes in LIC Act 1956

According to sources, 6 major changes are being made in the LIC Act 1956. After this, there can be up to 5% share reserves for retail investors and employees of LIC. Not only this, retail investors can also be given a 10% discount. It is also being planned that the provision of Authorized Capital and Issued Capital be added.

LIC can raise 80-90 thousand crores

The Modi government has already approved SBI Caps (SBI Capital) and Deloitte as Pre-IPO Transaction Advisors (TAs). Currently, LIC is valued at Rs 8-9 lakh crore. That is, if the company also sold 8% stake, then about 80-90 thousand crore rupees can be raised. Explain that right now 100% ownership of LIC is with the government and now it will be disinvested through IPO.