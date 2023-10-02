Council President Aguila Saleh said during Monday’s session in Benghazi that he received the laws for electing the president and parliament from the head of the parliamentary delegation to the committee, Representative Jalal Al-Shuwaihdi, adding that he “does not exclude anyone who meets the known conditions for candidacy.”

Aqila added, “The law approved by the 6+6 Committee in accordance with the constitutional amendment gives every citizen the right to run for civil or military candidacy without excluding anyone, and whoever does not win the elections returns to his previous job.”

He considered that “the law took into account all the considerations and circumstances that the country is going through, and achieved equality in the practice of political work,” expressing his thanks to the 6+6 Committee for accomplishing this work, considering that it is “a basis for unifying power in the country and fulfilling the desire of the Libyans in the presidential and parliamentary elections.”

Forming a single government

On the other hand, Al-Shuwaihdi pointed out that Articles 86 and 90 of the two laws stipulate “the formation of a single government” that will administer the country and organize the vote, and “neither its president nor its ministers will participate in the elections.”

The member of Parliament confirmed that the House of Representatives and the State “carried out the tasks assigned to them” in order to cross the political divide, warning against entering into chaos if elections were held currently in light of the presence of two governments in the country, which may dispute over the right to organize the entitlement.

Representatives welcomed the findings of the “6+6” committee after it went beyond the controversial points that the Council had previously sent in its notes to the committee, in order to amend them.

The Council’s most prominent observations at the time related to the issue of organizing a runoff for the candidates in the presidential elections, even if one of them obtained a percentage of votes of 50 percent + 1, and also regarding preventing dual nationals from running in the elections, which was met with great objection.