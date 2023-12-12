Home page politics

Peter Seven

Criminals and militias run torture prisons and extort ransoms in Libya. This will never stop, says one expert – unless a state decides to give in.

Tripoli/Berlin – The business of misery and death is lucrative. For years, criminal smugglers and militias in the east of Libya have been making millions from this: in exchange for money, they cram masses of desperate people onto boats that are far too small and send them into the unknown. Many of them die.

This year alone, over 2,300 refugees drowned in the Mediterranean while crossing to Europe. What's particularly strange is that some of them are the same gangs that tow refugee boats from the open sea back to the Libyan coast, torture the inmates and extort ransom money from their families. Terror expert Hans-Jakob Schindler from the Counter Extremism Project (CEP) says: As long as there is no political stability in Libya, this will never stop.

“Paradise for human traffickers”: Libya is a deeply divided country

Schindler previously advised the UN Security Council in New York and knows the situation in the Middle East and North Africa well. “The chaotic conditions make Libya a paradise for human traffickers. Criminal structures can establish themselves more easily due to internal instability,” he says in an interview IPPEN.MEDIA.

The North African country has been deeply divided since the overthrow of ruler Muammar al-Gaddafi in 2011. There are two opposing major camps and many small competing subgroups. The Party of National Unity (GNU) officially governs under Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeiba. But the warlord and former military officer Khalifa Haftar is also making claims. “In addition to the official government in the capital Tripoli, General Haftar has de facto power in the east of the country, and there are groups in the south that continue to support terrorist organizations.”

Chaos in Libya: Militias run torture prisons and extort ransoms

The chaos has plunged Libya into an endless civil war, and the country is at a humanitarian end. Millions of people are hungry. The flood disaster in September made the situation even worse. “This is actually a very rich country, but due to the unstable situation, life there has been bad for a large part of the population for years,” says Schindler. There are hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people in Libya, and around 250,000 refugees from other, mostly African, countries also live there. Many try to escape the misery via port cities such as Tobruk or Benghazi in the east across the Mediterranean to Italy.

This is where the human traffickers come into play – and the so-called Tareq Bin Zeyad Brigade (TBZ). The militia is subordinate to the warlord Khalifa Haftar or his son Saddam Haftar, runs torture prisons and causes fear and terror. Observers from the human rights organization Amnesty International accuse the TBZ of murder, rape and kidnapping. “Libyan militias and criminal structures in the country are active in people smuggling, they have their own prisons, torture refugees and extort ransoms from their families from Africa. It is therefore likely that General Haftar and the TBZ will also be involved,” says expert Hans-Jakob Schindler.

Unofficial pull-back units tow refugee boats back to Libya

And not only that. Apparently the TBZ also operates as an unofficial pull-back unit that tows refugee boats back between the North African coast and Europe, according to research by the magazine Mirror suggest. The Libyan coast guard is officially responsible for this as part of a cooperation with the EU, and it is coordinated by the EU agency Frontex. Human rights activists repeatedly criticize martial methods.

“The Libyan coast guard is doing this more badly than right. “They are not particularly squeamish about it,” says Hans-Jakob Schindler. “The Haftar militia is also taking part and sending boats out.” However, he does not believe that Frontex and the militia are officially working together. “I very much doubt that Frontex has official contacts with the TBZ or Mr. Haftar. The EU cannot have a formal and official relationship with a militia that does not constitute the recognized government.”

“Frontex will not stop ships sent into the sea by this militia”

But: “Frontex will not stop any ships sent into the sea by this militia. That's not their job at all. This EU agency has the mandate to support the EU states in securing the EU's external borders.” In other words: It would be conceivable that TBZ militias could send refugees back to Libya under the eyes of the EU agency – where they would then end up in the militia's torture prisons.

Warlord Haftar and his henchmen receive support from abroad. “Khalifa Haftar is politically supported by Russia and partly also by Egypt. The countries hope to have influence on Libya,” explains Schindler. The country is rich in oil, and foreign states speculate on money and power in the region if they support one side. That's fatal, says Schindler. “As long as we cannot have a unified government in Libya, there will be no reconstruction. But states like Russia keep working against it, the country cannot find peace like this.”